Melton Model Club to hold open days

Model planes on show at a Melton Model Club event

The events will be at the club’s Crossfield Drive site in the town, opposite the Tesco supermarket, with the first based around their slot car activities and a further open day next month concentrating on RC model aircraft.

Club chair, Chris Savidge, said: “The club has in the past been well known for our annual model show, which we have previously held at both our Crossfield Drive site and, more recently, at the Asfordby Amateurs FC ground.

“Unfortunately, the costs of holding the show have increased significantly over the past two years and so this year we are planning to try something different to showcase what the club has to offer.”

The July 30 open day, from 10am until 4pm, will give an opportunity for visitors to try out one of the club’s five fully landscaped slot car tracks, their monster four-lane club track, the desert rally stage and a much smaller track that fits in a car boot.

They may be encouraged to take part in one of the club’s weekly race meetings held on Thursday and Friday evenings.

The club will also shortly be announcing the date of its RC Flying Day, to be held in August, where there will be aerobatic displays of both IC and electrically-powered models, plus static displays, to enable peopel to get up close to some fantastically detailed aero models of all eras.