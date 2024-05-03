Big Bums and Little Bums are organising a dance fundraiser for charity

Proceeds from the event, which is at the Polish Club, on Sandy Lane, on Friday May 17, will go to the Brain Tumour Research charity.

It’s being organised by Big Bums and Little Bums, which offers adult and family exercise classes, and will involve a blend of Country, Scottish, and Line Dancing on a fun evening for people of all abilities.

“We can’t promise perfect lefts and rights on the dance floor, but we guarantee plenty of laughter and fantastic music,” said Sarah Robb, owner of Big Bums and Little Bums.

“And for those who prefer cheering from the side lines, the bar will be open.”

Tickets cost £6.50 each in advance or £10 on the night – buy online by clicking HERE or by calling Sarah on 07578 991211. Doors open at 7pm.