Melton cyclist caught up in Commonwealth Games controversy

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 29: Tearful Sophie Unwin and Georgia Holt of Team England pose for a photo with borrowed medals after finishing third in the Women's Tandem B - Finals on day one of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Lee Valley Velopark Velodrome on July 29, 2022 on the London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The race for pilot Georgia and Sophie against Scotland's Libby Clegg and her pilot Jenny Holl had been billed as a bronze medal match.

The Team England duo celebrated with the crowd after powering to two race victories in the best-of-three ride-off in the tandem B sprint in a packed velodrome.

But they were later denied access to the medal ceremony with organisers controversially telling them no bronze medals were being awarded because only five teams had entered the event.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 29: Sophie Unwin and Georgia Holt of Team England celebrate after finishing third in the Women's Tandem B - Finals on day one of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Lee Valley Velopark Velodrome on July 29, 2022 on the London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Georgia and Sophie staged a protest by holding up an England flag behind the podium as the gold and silver medallists were given their medals.

The devastated duo later stood on the podium with bronze medals which were borrowed from fellow members of the England cycling team.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 29: Sophie Unwin and Georgia Holt of Team England compete during the Women's Tandem B - Sprint Qualifying on day one of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Lee Valley Velopark Velodrome on July 29, 2022 on the London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)