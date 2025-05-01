"We are proud of our history and excited for what lies ahead.”

Simon Taylor, CEO of Melton Building Society, prepares to cut the 150th birthday cake

The team at Melton Building Society (MBS) have been celebrating the company’s 150th birthday with a reception at their Leicester Road HQ, Mutual House.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It started trading in 1875 – just 24 years after Melton Mowbray’s iconic Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe – and today it is one of the town biggest employers, with 140 staff.

The very first chairman was Captain William Adcock and the company was honoured to receive a special message from his descendants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Archie, Georgia, and John Powell – who are also family members of the renowned novelist Anthony Powell – shared personal reflections on their ancestor’s contributions to Melton Mowbray and the local community.

The first savings ledger of 'Melton Permanent Building Society' it was made by founder William Adcock in January 1876, four months after the company's inception

They pointed out William was also a pioneer of amateur photography and a patron of the arts, as well as the first MBS chairman.

The event also featured speeches from Simon Taylor, chief executive officer of MBS, Robin Fieth, CEO of Building Society Association and former England cricketer, Jonathan Agnew MBE, who commentates on Test Match Special and lives locally.

Guests in attendance included influential local figures, long standing members, and distinguished professionals from across the building society sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Taylor told the gathering: “Reaching 150 years is a remarkable achievement, made possible by the trust and support of our members, the dedication of our colleagues, and the strength of our community.

The reception to celebrate Melton Building Society's 150th birthday

"We are proud of our history and excited for what lies ahead.”

Rachel Kolebuk, chief customer officer at MBS, told the Melton Times: “We are really proud to carry the town name and to be a good local employer – lots of our employees live locally and many walk to work.”

The company prioritises its connections with the community – staff are encouraged to do voluntary work with local groups and organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also partners with organisations like the Melton and District Money Advice Centre (MADMAC), paying for a tutor to go into schools to teach children young people about budgeting and business.

The first savings ledger of 'Melton Permanent Building Society' it was made by founder William Adcock in January 1876, four months after the company's inception

And MBS sponsors The Melton Band and The Melton Musical Theatre Company, among others.

Rachel added: “We are not just a building society – being a part of the community is very important to us.”

The company has branches at Melton, Grantham, Oakham, Stamford and Bourne and has over 40,000 members.