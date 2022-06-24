Major revamp of services at Melton Library

Melton Mowbray Library

Leicestershire County Council, which manages the Wilton Road service, say there will be rearrangements affecting both the children’s library and the adult non-fiction section.

Work is expected to be finished by September 1 and the library will remain open throughout.

A County Hall spokesperson told the Melton Times: "The new classrooms will increase our ability to provide adult learning courses from across the GoLearn offer, including courses from our Learning for Wellbeing programme such as art courses, fitness courses, crafts and more.

“The classrooms will also allow us to run additional courses, including digital skills, English for speakers of other languages (ESOL), languages, family learning, English and maths.

“The new rooms are being created at the back of the library, where the children’s library is currently located.

“The children’s library will move forward, to the front of the new classrooms, with a walkway between to ensure access.”

The county council say the new classrooms are part of a wider strategy to upgrade Leicestershire’s libraries and, where possible, integrate learning space to improve accessibility to programmes.

"The adult non-fiction section will move to the foyer area along with some of the soft seating chairs,” the spokesperson explained.

“This will create a more defined and welcoming entrance space to the library and improve the general flow of the room.

“There will be no reduction in book stock across the library.”

The new classrooms, reorganisation of library space and the more effective use of the front entrance area are important developments for Melton Library, the county council says, and they are expected to improve the experience of both library users and adult learners.

The spokesperson added: “The library will remain open while the works are carried out, although the disabled toilet will be closed.

“There are accessible public toilets in the car park next to the library and staff will be able to direct users to them.