Lots of royal-themed family fun at Melton's St Mary's Church

People have their picture taken with 'Her Majesty' at a royal-themed activities morning at Melton's St Mary's Church PHOTO PHIL BALDING

More than 300 people attended a special morning of family fun on Saturday to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Among the many visitors was the Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Mike Kapur OBE, and a party of dignitaries, who came in to the church after the special tree planting ceremony in Egerton Park.

The usual monthly activities morning in the church took on a regal air with a chance to make a royal crown, make giant bubbles with Hattie the clown, ice crown biscuits, jubilee fridge magnets and there was even an opportunity to have a picture taken with a life-size cut-out of Her Majesty.

A little enjoys an art session at a royal-themed activities morning at Melton's St Mary's Church PHOTO PHIL BALDING

Attendees dressed in red, white and blue for the occasion and activities also included a quiz and a riddle table to keep people amused.

At noon there was a short act of worship before members held a big indoor ‘street party’ in church.

This was followed by a right royal singalong, led by St Mary’s director of music, James Gutteridge, with members of the church choir and Melton Mowbray Choral Society.

On Sunday, there was a special Thanksgiving Service in the church in honour of The Queen.

A Platinum Jubilee party at Melton's St Mary's Church PHOTO PHIL BALDING

The choir sang a newly-composed piece of music entitled ‘In our service’, by Thomas Hewitt Jones, commissioned by the Royal School of Church Music and dedicated to their patron, Her Majesty, The Queen. There was also readings and music from the coronation and other royal occasions.