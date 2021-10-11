It’s a family affair at Long Clawson Conker Championships

Adult champion Mike Bryan and runner-up Billy Boulding pictured after the presentations for Saturday's Long Clawson Conker Championship EMN-211110-160949001

Almost 100 people took part in the popular annual event on The Pingle, next to The Crown and Plough pub, which served pizzas and fish and chip meals throughout the afternoon.

Winner of the adult competition was Mike Bryan, who defeated Melton Mowbray’s town bailiff, Billy Boulding, in the final.

Amazingly, Mike had earlier knocked out his brother, James, in one of the semi-finals.

Gracie and Lily Bryan contest the junior final at Saturday's Long Clawson Conker Championship EMN-211110-161009001

Mike’s 10-year-old daughter, Lily Bryan, was crowned junior champion and his niece, Gracie Bryan, was junior runner-up.

The event - the 37th to be held - was attended by 300 people and raised over £1,000 for the village school and the village hall.

It was officially opened by Mayor of Melton, Councillor Peter Faulkner, while the celebrated Prince Conker, Robin Bailey, acted as one of the judges.

The weather stayed fine, with a range of stalls, fundraising games and raffles proving popular.

Mike Bryan takes aim at Billy Boulding's conker during Saturday's Long Clawson championship EMN-211110-160939001

Husband and wife, Lloyd and Amy Willett, took over organising the competition two years ago when it was under threat of closing.

Amy told the Melton Times: “We were so happy to see how many people turned up.

“Some people had never been before and couldn’t believe how much they enjoyed it.

“Playing immediately transports you back to your youth.

Junior champion Lily Bryan with runner-up Gracie Bryan celebrate during Saturday's Long Clawson Conker Championship EMN-211110-161019001

“That’s why I think it’s so much fun.

“It was great to hold an event and bring people together without having all the restrictions of Covid making things difficult.”

Amy added: “We had BBC Radio Leicester call us after seeing the report in last week’s Melton Times and 103 The Eye also attended and did a few interviews.

“So we had a lot of attention this year.

Amy Willett, who organised Saturday's Long Clawson Conker Championships with husband Lloyd EMN-211110-160959001

“That combined with the lovely weather made for a good turnout.”