Hundreds enjoy running Whissendine 6ix on a balmy night

Lewis Atton wins his award for being 'youngest Whissendine runner' from Ed Richardson and the daughters of the late Chris Arnold at the presentations after the Whissendine 6ix road race

The event, which was celebrating its 35th anniversary, returned after a two-year absence due to the Covid pandemic restrictions.

Race winner was Jason Barton, who crossed the finishing line in 33 minutes 25 seconds, with Helen Pape being the first lady finisher in 40 minutes and 38 seconds.

There was a new award this year in recognition of Chris Arnold, a stalwart supporter of the 6ix who passed away recently.

This was for the ‘Youngest Whissendine Runner’, which was won by Lewis Atton (27), with the award being presented by Ed Richardson and Chris's daughters.

Organiser Ian Arnold said: “Despite the heat, the pace of the race was fast.

"The event was very well supported by the village residents who enjoyed hot dogs provided by the Brownies.