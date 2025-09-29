Fraser Mann, proprietor at The Steelyard Gym, with the awards his business scooped on Friday

A Melton Mowbray gym which earlier this year expanded into a much bigger venue scooped the top honour at the town’s new business awards on Friday night.

The Steelyard Gym and Fitness, now based on North Street, was named Business of the Year after earlier triumphing in the Sports and Exercise Award.

The gym, which is run by proprietor Fraser Mann, posted on their website afterwards: “This was a huge shock to us and totally unexpected.

"We are overwhelmed with all of the positive feedback for the gym.”

Lea & Co won the Best Cafe and Coffee Shop at the Melton Business Awards

On also winning the sports and exercise category, they added: “It really means a lot to us and we are very grateful for all of the support we have received since opening and especially this year.”

James Colclough, manager of Melton BID said: “Following a three-year gap with no business awards in the town, Melton BID wanted to relaunch the celebrations with a bang and that certainly happened at Harboro Hotel on Friday.

"With 150 guests, 15 awards and a brilliant atmosphere, the Harboro Lounge was packed to the rafters with excitement, celebration and joy as businesses from all across Melton came together to recognise business excellence and entrepreneurship."

The evening was compered by Andy T Hansen after food and drink in the Garden Lounge.

"It was great to see businesses coming together to support each other and make new connections during the evening and plans are already forming to make the event even better for 2026.”

Award winners: Arts & Culture Award – Kick Up The Arts; Best Beauty Business – Eclectic Hair; Best Cafe and Coffee Shop – Lea & Co Coffee Shop; Best Independent Business – Sugar Shamrocks; Best Local Food Producer – Millie’s Meats; Best New Business – Fletcher Boutique; Best Pub or Hospitality – The Bell, Frisby; Best Restaurant or Takeaway – Prima Pizza; Business Person of the Year – Doug Clements; Health and Wellbeing Award – The Mowbray Clinic; Leisure and Tourism Award – Melton Mowbray Town Estate; Outstanding Customer Service – Belvoir Sales and Lettings; Sports and Exercise Award – The Steelyard Gym and Fitness; Sustainability and Environmental Impact – The Regal Cinema; Business of the Year – The Steelyard Gym and Fitness.

Next week’s Melton Times will contain lots of photos and reaction from the event.