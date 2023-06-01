Some members of the Melton-based classical guitar group who will be hosting a free workshop

The event is at St James Church, Burton Lazars, on Thursday June 15, from 7pm for a 7.30pm start and any guitar player is welcome to bring their instrument and join in.

Organiser Stuart Addlington said: “Our little group started as strummers with a desire to be able to play in the classical style.

"Over the last few years we have taught ourselves and improved, while having a great deal of fun and camaraderie.

"We would like to share our knowledge and understanding with others, especially those who like classical guitar, but see it as too difficult.”

Musical leader, Roger Dalby, added: “Classical does not need to be highbrow.

"It can be accessible to anyone who can already play some guitar in whatever style.

"It includes modern pieces in a classical style, as well as those from the classical period.

"Our group are ordinary individuals with different tastes, skills, and experience, but by learning together as a group we help and support each other.

"We make some mistakes, but see that as a key part of the learning process.”

The two-hour workshop will include a short introductory talk about classical guitar, then divide into small ability-based groups each trying to learn an appropriate classical piece, and end with some performance pieces from the group.

It is not necessary to have a classical guitar to join in.

