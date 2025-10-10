Dan Spincer (left) and Stuart Hall training in their wheelchairs for their Three Spokes Challenge

The race is on to push the amazing fundraising legacy of Claire Lomas over the magic £1M mark with just £6,500 now needed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claire, who lived with her family at Eye Kettleby, tragically passed aged 44 in August 2024 following an accident after living a remarkably inspirational life.

She was paralysed from the chest down in a horse riding accident in 2007 but went on to complete a series of gruelling fundraising challenges to generate £952,000 for the Nicholls Spinal Injury Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a bid to take that total over a million pounds, Claire’s widower Dan Spincer and close friend, Stuart Hall, decided to take on three popular distance races in wheelchairs which they dubbed The Three Spokes Challenge.

Stuart 'Pid' Hall pictured on the BBC Breakfast sofa to talk about Claire Lomas and the Three Spokes Challenge

They finished the 10km Great Manchester Run in May, the Great North Run half-marathon last month and they are now preparing to round it all off with the 10-mile Great South Run, at Portsmouth, on Sunday October 19.

Claire and Dan’s daughters, Maisie and Chloe, will also be sponsored to run in the junior and mini races, respectively, at the Great South Run.

A live appearance by Stuart on the BBC Breakfast Show, accompanied by a emotional film about Claire’s life, helped bring in more funds recently from viewers who were inspired by their efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart, known as Pid to friends, told the Melton Times: “The lovely tribute that BBC Breakfast did was so emotional and BBC Radio Leicester also picked up on this and over the last few days our donations have been flooding in.

The late Claire Lomas pictured when she completed the Great North Run

"We are now only £6.500 from reaching the incredible £1million legacy for Claire.”

He added: “We are getting closer to the target for Claire, a genuine inspirational legend and all the support has been absolutely amazing.

"I’ve tried to thank everyone I can but there have been so many anonymous donations too. Thank you to everyone who has supported us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More funds will also be generated at a ‘Make it a Million Ball’ at Prestwold Hall, near Loughborough, on Friday November 21.

Go to www.justgiving.com/page/clairelomasmakeitamillion to make a donation to take claire’s fundraising over £1M.

You can also visit https://ajbellgreatmanchesterrun2025.enthuse.com/pf/threespokes to support The Three Spokes Challenge.