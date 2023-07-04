News you can trust since 1859
Families expected to flock to rearranged Dove Cottage Summer Fete

Organisers of the annual Dove Cottage Summer Fete will try again on Sunday after the event was cancelled in May due to heavy rain making the ground waterlogged.
By Nick Rennie
Published 4th Jul 2023, 15:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 15:38 BST
The annual Dove Cottage Summer Fete takes place on Sunday at StathernThe annual Dove Cottage Summer Fete takes place on Sunday at Stathern
The annual Dove Cottage Summer Fete takes place on Sunday at Stathern

The event, which is in the grounds of Stathern Lodge, opposite the hospice, will run from 11am to 3pm with plenty of family entertainment planned including a dog show.

Dan Smeeton, Dove’s manager, said: “It promises to be lots of fun with a focus on meeting the animals – big and small - plus all sorts of games, and opportunities to support local craftspeople at our makers’ market.”

The fete will feature a bouncy castle, glitter tattoos, games, fairground rides, an animal roadshow from White Post Farm, ‘meet the horses’ with Legacy Clydesdales and an award-winning pet photographer will offer free portrait sittings.

There will also be an arts and crafts market, archery, a live entertainment arena, a jumble sale and refreshments all day, including sweets and goodies, Pimm’s and cider.