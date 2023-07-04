The annual Dove Cottage Summer Fete takes place on Sunday at Stathern

The event, which is in the grounds of Stathern Lodge, opposite the hospice, will run from 11am to 3pm with plenty of family entertainment planned including a dog show.

Dan Smeeton, Dove’s manager, said: “It promises to be lots of fun with a focus on meeting the animals – big and small - plus all sorts of games, and opportunities to support local craftspeople at our makers’ market.”

The fete will feature a bouncy castle, glitter tattoos, games, fairground rides, an animal roadshow from White Post Farm, ‘meet the horses’ with Legacy Clydesdales and an award-winning pet photographer will offer free portrait sittings.