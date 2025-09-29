Action from a junior match at last year's Long Clawson Conker Championships

Excitement is building in the Vale of Belvoir with an iconic conkers tournament set to go ahead this coming weekend at a new venue.

Dozens of children and adults will be competing to become all-conkering heroes at the event, which this year is at Long Clawson village hall and playing field on Sunday afternoon.

The Vale of Belvoir Conker Championship has traditionally taken place on the Pingle, a green space next to the Crown and Plough pub, which has always played a key role in organising it and providing refreshments for competitors and supporters.

But the pub had to close last winter after another devastating local flood and it has not reopened, leading to a new location being sought for what is the 41st conkers event.

Registration for entrants is being taken from 11am ahead of the start of play, at 12.30pm.

There will be a bar, bouncy castle, face painting, a tombola, money raffle, barbecue, cake stall, music and craft stalls.