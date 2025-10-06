Junior champion Amelia sharp with her grandfather, Ian Scarborough, who was runner-up in the adults event

Record-breaking funds were raised for local causes at yesterday’s (Sunday’s) Vale of Belvoir Conker Championships as everyone had a cracking time.

The event had to be moved to Long Clawson village hall this year from the Pingle because of the closure of the nearby flood-damaged pub, The Plough, which has traditionally helped organise it and serve refreshments.

But more competitors and supporters attended the competition and helped raise almost £3,000 with lots of family entertainment alongside the conkers.

Adult champion was Jack Bugg, who followed up his victory from 2023, with Ian Scarborough a valiant runner-up.

Jack Bugg celebrates winning the adults competition at Long Clawson

Ian’s grand-daughter won the junior tournament, defeating Gracie Bryan in the final.

The coveted Prince Conker Award was given to Steve Tunnicliffe ‘for years of faithful service to conkers’.

Organiser Amy Willett told the Melton Times: “It was such a wonderful day – so well attended and everyone was in great spirits.

"We were apprehensive about the change of venue as everything has always worked so well in previous years.

The Prince Conker Award being presented to Steve Tunnicliffe

“The pub has had a really tough year due to flooding back in January and we would have loved to have held it on the Pingle again but, with the pub remaining closed, we had to make the decision to move.

“However, it worked extremely well, we had more room to add extra attractions such as a bouncy castle and penalty shoot-out.

“The fundraising is partly for the village hall, so it makes sense that they should do their own bar.

“We had more attendees this year than last, so the extra space and parking was valuable.”

Staff and pupils from Long Clawson and Stathern Primary Schools helped volunteer on the day and provide food for everyone.

Amy added: “Long Clawson Primary and Stathern Primary share a headteacher, Karen Lambert, so it was nice to join forces and have the extra man/woman power to make the day a success.

"We had the wonderful FabFaced By Toni doing our face painting this year too and she created a unique conker day design for everyone.”

Organisers were grateful to Bentons for kindly sponsoring the trophies and DC Works for being finals stage sponsor.