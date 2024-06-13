Andy Konieczko - Liberal Democrats - is standing for the Melton and Syston seat at the General Election on July 4

Andy Konieczko is the Liberal Democrats' candidate for the Melton and Syston constituency at the July 4 General Election.

Andy was born in Leicester and grew up in Melton, and still has family in the area.

He has five years' experience of serving as a borough councillor, including as a cabinet member in a ruling administration.

Outside of politics, Andy is a father of two, a school governor and a mentor for the Prince’s Trust.

He said: “It’s time for change in Melton and Syston, and we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity over the next few weeks.

“The Conservatives have let residents down for too long.

“Enough is enough: we’re fed up with what they’ve done to our NHS, their failure to stop sewage being dumped in our waterways, their lack of investment in our schools, their neglect of our farming communities, and their sleaze and scandals.”

He added: “Labour isn’t viewed as a credible alternative here, either.

“Labour HQ has included Melton and Syston on its list of ‘non battleground’ constituencies.

“In other words, even the party’s leadership doesn’t believe it can win here, so it’s focusing its attention on other parts of the East Midlands.

“This means that there’s only one realistic alternative in Melton and Syston if you’ve had enough of the Conservatives: Vote Lib Dem.

“We’ve been speaking to residents across the whole area since January and have been getting a really positive response.

“Now it’s time for everyone who’s fed up with the current government to have their say; now it’s time for change.”