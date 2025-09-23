Project leader, Chris Williams, with two Saint Gobain colleagues, holding a model of the planned new factory

Melton people have been given their first look at detailed plans for a new environmentally-friendly factory which it is hoped will kick-start the local economy again.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A public exhibition was held on Monday for Saint-Gobain UK’s planned new multi-million pound low-carbon stone wool insulation plant on the site of its former Holwell Foundry Works at Asfordby Hill.

The company says it will create 100 jobs when the plant opens and up to 250 people will eventually be employed there in a variety of roles with a focus on taking on local people and opportunities to be upskilled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subject to planning permission being granted, the factory is scheduled to open in 2027 in a massive boost for the area following the closure in recent years of big employers such as Holwell Works, S&J European Haulage, Arla’s Tuxford and Tebbutt dairy and Jeld-Wen.

An information board at the exhibition giving an overview of the stone wool manufacturing process which will take place near Melton

At Monday’s event, Chris Williams, who is leading the Saint Gobain project, told the Melton Times: “There will be lots of different career opportunities created and we will be taking on apprentices.

“We will have openings for chemical and mechanical engineers.

"The aim is to get the best talent locally, including graduates, we will also need truck drivers and of course there will be administrative jobs as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “The company is making a significant investment into this project.

An information board showing how the new Saint Gobain factory will be set up

"We’ve had great support from Melton Borough Council and the county council and we’ve already forged some very strong links with the community.

"The feedback we’ve had from local people has been very positive.”

The stone wool produced at the new plant will be used as an insulation material in buildings – it has thermal and acoustic properties which limit noise and retain energy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is made by melting natural rocks in a furnace and the new facility will be powered by renewable electricity, with no carbon emissions, compared to the old gas-fired furnace previously used on the site at the former historic foundry. The finished product, having passed through several technical phases, will then be packaged and delivered to customers.

Some existing facilities from the former foundry will be retained and renovated, such as the offices, canteen and shower blocks.

A second public exhibition will be held on Friday at Asfordby Parish Council’s hall, on Main Street, between 5pm and 9pm.