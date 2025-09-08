Dawn celebrates another big CrossFit success

By Nick Rennie
Published 8th Sep 2025, 18:24 BST
Dawn Jones pictured on the podium after winning the British masters CrossFit title in Southampton at the weekendplaceholder image
Dawn Jones pictured on the podium after winning the British masters CrossFit title in Southampton at the weekend
Dawn Jones is celebrating again after winning another massive title in the sport of CrossFit, which challenges athletes over a gruelling set of strength and endurance tests.

The 57-year-old Melton Mowbray grandmother won her competition at the British Masters & Teens CrossFit® Championships, at Southampton, over the weekend.

It’s been a remarkable few months for Dawn because she also won the UK masters title recently and is only just home from America after triumphing with the British team at an international event in Ohio.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She told the Melton Times: “It was pretty tight all weekend – it wasn’t until day two that I took the lead and pretty much stayed there.

"I found the handstand walks were the toughest because I find it quite difficult to get my balance doing them.

"It was great to win another one and now I’ve just got a competition in Northern Ireland later this month to finish the season.”

Dawn trains at The Panic Gym, on the Leicester Road Industrial Estate, getting up six days a week at 4.45am to train for two hours.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She gets great support from her fellow members, who see her as a big inspiration for their own training.

At the latest event, Dawn was supported by her daughter, Georgina Wright, and her 83-year-old mum, Josie

She works as ICT network manager at Melton’s Swallowdale Primary School and is due to retire at the end of September.

Dawn added: “I will continue with my training after the last event of the year and it all starts again next year.”

Related topics:MastersSouthamptonMelton Mowbray
News you can trust since 1859
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice