Dawn Jones is celebrating again after winning another massive title in the sport of CrossFit, which challenges athletes over a gruelling set of strength and endurance tests.

The 57-year-old Melton Mowbray grandmother won her competition at the British Masters & Teens CrossFit® Championships, at Southampton, over the weekend.

It’s been a remarkable few months for Dawn because she also won the UK masters title recently and is only just home from America after triumphing with the British team at an international event in Ohio.

She told the Melton Times: “It was pretty tight all weekend – it wasn’t until day two that I took the lead and pretty much stayed there.

"I found the handstand walks were the toughest because I find it quite difficult to get my balance doing them.

"It was great to win another one and now I’ve just got a competition in Northern Ireland later this month to finish the season.”

Dawn trains at The Panic Gym, on the Leicester Road Industrial Estate, getting up six days a week at 4.45am to train for two hours.

She gets great support from her fellow members, who see her as a big inspiration for their own training.

At the latest event, Dawn was supported by her daughter, Georgina Wright, and her 83-year-old mum, Josie

She works as ICT network manager at Melton’s Swallowdale Primary School and is due to retire at the end of September.

Dawn added: “I will continue with my training after the last event of the year and it all starts again next year.”