Sophie Unwin and Georgia Holt celebrate bronze medal glory at today's Commonwealth Games para cycling event

Georgia Holt (22) rode as pilot for England's Sophie Unwin as she won the bronze medal in the Women’s Tandem Sprint event at the velodrome.

Sophie powered away from Scotland's Libby Clegg in a thrilling contest, winning the first two races in the best-of-three ride-off.

Georgia Tweeted earlier: “We are simply just honoured to be here and soaking it all in.”

