Belvoir charity team prepares for all-day fundraising challenge

From left, Belvoir Cricket & Countryside Trust team members Emma Atkins, Neil Atkins, Claire Bicknell, Michael Cooke and Darren Bicknell pictured taking part in the Velo Belvoir sportive earlier this year as part of their training for Sunday's cycling and cricket challenge

They will cycle between all five of their kwik cricket venues - a distance of about 30 miles - and run a children versus parents match at each stop.

The challenge will start with a game at Great Dalby Cricket Club at 9am and then head via Asfordby Parish Hall (10.45am), Hose Village Hall (12.45pm) and Croxton Kerrial Sports & Social Club (3.15pm) before arriving at Belvoir Cricket Club at Knipton (4.30pm) for the final match.

Proceeds will go towards the trust's sports and education projects next year when they aim to reach more than 3,500 youngsters.

The charity goes into primary and special needs schools, runs out-of-school coaching sessions at multiple venues and hosts 35 unique cricket and countryside education days on the Belvoir Estate every summer.