Belvoir Castle to launch £350K adventure playground

An image showing what the new bespoke adventure playground will look like at Belvoir Castle EMN-220903-104307001

Belvoir Estates is investing £350,000 on the feature, which will have a giant timber castle, ship and towers.

The castle structure will have multiple levels inside with a challenge to discover hidden tunnels, a secret climbing wall, and a giant tube slide.

The ship, which will have a ramp access for disabled youngsters, will have porthole windows, a climbing net and a zip wire to exit the deck and fly through the trees.

There will be plenty for smaller children too with plans for a mini bridge, slide and crawl tunnel, as well as a wooden car structure inspired by the present Duke’s 100-year-old Renault.

Entry to the adventure playground will be included in all garden tickets with passes available for regular visitors.

Launching the new programme of events for 2022, Emma Stenning, newly appointed CEO of Belvoir Castle, said: “We are building on last year’s fantastic season with the return of an expanded Festival of the Horse, Belvoir Flower and Garden Show and a spectacular Christmas, as well as new events in our Belvoir Revisited series.