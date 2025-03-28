Apply now for a share of this year's £10K Ragdale Hall Community Chest
The Melton Times is delighted to once again partner with the award-winning Ragdale Hall Spa, which is once more putting up a funding pot of £10,000 to support projects and activities across the Melton borough.
This is the 17th year we have run this remarkable scheme with Ragdale having already contributed £160,000 to local charities, community groups, schools and sports clubs.
It is always a humbling experience when we hand over cheques to the beneficiaries at the annual presentation evening.
We hear about the selfless work so many people do to help the more vulnerable members of our community.
There are stories of how volunteers give up their free time to make the borough a better place to live in.
We are once again very thankful to Ragdale Hall Spa for putting up the funding pot which makes such a difference to the community.
Email your applications for a share of this year’s fund to [email protected] by May 8, 2025.
You will need to include the name of your organisation and a brief description of what it is involved in and how people would benefit from a donation from the Ragdale fund.
Can you also give the name of an individual making the application, with a contact telephone or mobile number.
A panel of judges will decide this year’s beneficiaries and their decision is final.
The lucky beneficiaries will be invited to a special event at Ragdale Hall Spa on the evening of Wednesday June 18, when cheques will be presented.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.