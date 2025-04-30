Dogs Trust: Dogs near you looking for forever homes

Looking for forever homes - Uso, Rocky, Jack, Ginny, Dakota, Cruz and Brodie

Here are the latest “dogs of the month” looking for forever homes while in the care of The Dogs Trust at Loughborough.

CRUZ

Three year old Greyhound, Cruz, is a very snuggly boy who loves to be around you for a fuss. He needs a family who will help him settle into a home environment (something he isn’t very used to) and give him the patience he needs.

He is looking for someone to help show him the ropes and get used to all of the amazing adventures this long boy deserves.

DAKOTA

Dakota is a gentle Staffie who is looking for a loving, relaxing and patient home to help her settle in and show her the ropes.

Described as ‘Simply Divine’, Dakota has a sensitive side, and is looking for a quiet home where she can spend the days by your side and getting the love she deserves.

JACK

Former racing Greyhound, Jack the Gentleman, is looking for an understanding family who will help him understand what it’s like to live in a family home.

He is a sweet and affectionate boy, who needs a bit of support through his transition into home life.

This loveable boy needs to be the only dog in the home but can walk with other dogs.

GINNY

Ginny the Cocker Spaniel is a sensitive, gentle girl looking for a calm, quiet environment to call her home.

She has so much love to give but her new family will need to be willing to give her time and space to settle in before she will allow you to see that side of her.

BRODIE

Nine-year-old Brodie the Border Collie is a gentle old soul, who is looking for a peaceful but active home, where he can settle back into his home comforts.

He might take a little time to warm up to you, but once you have built that trust in him, he will reward you with showing his loving and affectionate side... and we can tell you it’s well worth it!

Brodie loves his walks and will happily trot along taking in all the sights and smells on offer. His true passion in life is a good game of fetch, so tennis balls at the ready to win over the heart of this handsome chap!

USO

Five-year-old Uso the Crossbreed is looking for someone who is happy to take him on adventures. He loves to learn, so a family with an interest in teaching him new tricks would be ideal for him. Although Uso may be a little shy when first meeting you, once he knows you and you have a bond, he is very affectionate and would make a loving and loyal companion.

ROCKY

Rocky is one of life’s gentle giants. He is an older English Springer Spaniel Cross who is happy to live in whatever home comes his way. He is looking forward to going on slow adventures that lead to a paddle in the stream and a snooze on the sofa. Once you meet him, he will be your best friend.

If you would like to help, go to www.dogstrust.org.uk