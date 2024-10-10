Melton's Ronin Kyokushin IKKU Triumphs at British Open 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Melton Mowbray’s own Ronin Kyokushin IKKU dojo delivered an impressive performance at the 2024 British Open Knockdown Championships, held at the prestigious K2 arena in Crawley.

This iconic event, one of the most renowned in the world of full-contact Kyokushin, saw over 300 elite fighters from across the globe converge for an intense day of competition.

Ronin sent a strong contingent of 16 fighters, returning home with an astounding 11 trophies. Two of the club’s fighters, Jinny Kettell (U14 Girls) and Ayla Hamblett (U12 Girls), clinched gold and earned the prestigious title of British Champions. Adding to the medal haul were silver medalists Charlie Hollingsworth, Ryan Farrow, and Ariel Kolovadi. Bronze went to Peggy Bryan, Charlotte Raisen, Paul Rose, Henry Fowler, Leo Kennedy-Maggs, and Sam Howley.

This remarkable achievement saw the Melton-based dojo secure second place overall in the club standings, a testament to the dedication and skill of its fighters and coaching team.

The day was made even more special by the large contingent of Ronin supporters who traveled to cheer on the team, embodying the strong community spirit that defines the dojo.

Ronin Kyokushin IKKU continues to grow and thrive, offering training for adults and juniors (ages 7+) every Tuesday and Friday at 7 pm at Jubilee Sports in Melton Mowbray. The club is always welcoming new students, ready to develop the next generation of Kyokushin fighters.