News you can trust since 1859
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Flower festival boosts fund to repair roof at historic church

A flower festival at Wyfordby Church raised £700 towards the fund to repair the roof.
By The NewsroomContributor
Published 4th Jul 2023, 09:55 BST- 1 min read
Visitors to Wyfordby Flower Festival enjoying refreshmentsVisitors to Wyfordby Flower Festival enjoying refreshments
Visitors to Wyfordby Flower Festival enjoying refreshments

It was the first such festival for decades and was well attended.

Organiser and Treasurer, Julia Hawley, said: “We are delighted with how well it all went.

“Lots of people helped to make it happen, sponsoring or arranging flowers, making jams and cakes, lending us props, growing plants to sell, offering a car parking field, cleaning the church and helping to publicise the event.”

A Cottage Garden themed display by Debs Lavender at Wyfordby Church flower festivalA Cottage Garden themed display by Debs Lavender at Wyfordby Church flower festival
A Cottage Garden themed display by Debs Lavender at Wyfordby Church flower festival
Most Popular

The grade two listed church, which has been a place of worship since the 13th century, provided a cool haven over a hot weekend and visitors were entertained with a variety of light music by Ron Webster, who has long associations with the church, but now travels from Kirby Muxloe to play the organ.

Julia added: “Our flower arrangers are a very talented and creative bunch and we had some inspired interpretations of the theme 'In an English Country Garden'.

"We are grateful to Cheryl Davies from Flower Paradise, who has family connections to Wyfordby, for additional support.

'We were pleased with the attendance and people stayed for a long time chatting and enjoying refreshments.

"Events such as these, as well as raising much needed funds, give people a chance to participate in society through volunteering and making new friends.”

The next event at the church will be the regular coffee morning on July 29, from 10am to noon, and there is a Holy Communion Service at 11am on July 30.