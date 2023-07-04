Visitors to Wyfordby Flower Festival enjoying refreshments

It was the first such festival for decades and was well attended.

Organiser and Treasurer, Julia Hawley, said: “We are delighted with how well it all went.

“Lots of people helped to make it happen, sponsoring or arranging flowers, making jams and cakes, lending us props, growing plants to sell, offering a car parking field, cleaning the church and helping to publicise the event.”

A Cottage Garden themed display by Debs Lavender at Wyfordby Church flower festival

The grade two listed church, which has been a place of worship since the 13th century, provided a cool haven over a hot weekend and visitors were entertained with a variety of light music by Ron Webster, who has long associations with the church, but now travels from Kirby Muxloe to play the organ.

Julia added: “Our flower arrangers are a very talented and creative bunch and we had some inspired interpretations of the theme 'In an English Country Garden'.

"We are grateful to Cheryl Davies from Flower Paradise, who has family connections to Wyfordby, for additional support.

'We were pleased with the attendance and people stayed for a long time chatting and enjoying refreshments.

"Events such as these, as well as raising much needed funds, give people a chance to participate in society through volunteering and making new friends.”