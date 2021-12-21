Tip closures and bin collections for Melton over Christmas

Latest recycling news EMN-211221-151059001

The town’s Lake terrace site and the one at Somerby will not be open on Christmas Day, Boxing Day or New Year’s Day, in addition to normal closure days.

Leicestershire County Council, which manages the household waste and recycling centres, are reminded that they are likely to be extremely busy at this time of year.

Councillor Blake Pain, cabinet lead member for the environment and the green agenda, said: “We’re approaching the busiest time of the year at our waste sites, at a time when our staff numbers are being affected by Covid and other external factors.

“While we are doing everything we possibly can to make sure that opening hours aren’t affected outside the usual seasonal closures, we’d encourage visitors to check our website and social media for updates and be patient if they do visit a site.”

Bottesford’s waste site is currently closed for essential maintenance work and is expected to reopen in the New Year.

Visit www.leicestershire.gov.uk/waste for information about what can be taken to the waste sites and opening times.