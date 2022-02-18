Storm Eunice : Melton updates

Latest storm news EMN-220217-151825001

An amber warning has been announced for Leicestershire and Rutland, meaning there is a danager to life and a high risk of injury from falling debris.

A number of leisure and visitor venues are closed today due to the weather conditions.

Melton Borough Council has confirmed that bins are still being collected today despite the high winds.

The authority Tweeted: “Bin crews are doing their best to collect waste today.

“Please make sure you bring your bin in as soon as it has been collected to make sure it does not get damaged.

“We will keep you updated if anything changes.”

Rail passengers are being advised not to travel in the East Midlands today, as Network Rail prepares to respond to the storm.

Additional, trained workers have been deployed at key locations across the region to respond to issues quickly, as strong winds and heavy rain are expected to cause widespread disruption for the railway.

Fallen trees and other debris can blow onto the line, with the potential to damage train-powering electric wiring or block the track.

Trains will need to run at lower speeds to be safe - and services will be significantly reduced.

Twinlakes theme park, near Melton, said it had decided to close today.

A spokesperson said: “Anyone with tickets for today, please email [email protected] with your booking reference number and a new date you would like to attend.”

The grounds at Belvoir Castle are also closed to the public today while the storm rages across the Vale of Belvoir.

A castle spokesperson said: “We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused.

“If you have purchased Garden Entry admission for this date, you are welcome to redeem your tickets on any of our alternative opening days.

“The castle grounds will re-open as usual on Saturday February 19 subject to weather forecasts.”

Gary Walsh, East Midlands Route Director for Network Rail, said: “As the weather worsens I’d advise passengers to avoid travelling today and, wherever possible, try to replan your journey when conditions improve.”

Leicestershire County Council will have crews available during the day and night in the wake of Storm Eunice to keep the road network moving and deal with any reported issues.

Councillor Ozzy O’Shea, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “Our forestry and emergency response teams will be available to make roads and footpaths safe if trees or branches fall due to strong winds.

“We will constantly monitor the weather situation and resources will be available if needed. However, along with other agencies, we would also urge people to consider only making journeys, if essential.”

The stronger winds are expected in the Melton borough today between 11am and 3pm.

We will update this page as we hear about damage to property, road closures and other incidents associated with the storm.