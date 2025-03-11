Some of the river rangers employed by Severn Trent Water to improve the health of rivers

A team of river rangers tasked by Severn Trent Water to improve river health and environmental protection have now clocked up 10,000 visits to rivers and waterways since the scheme was launched in 2022.

In that time, the 11 rangers have met with more than 2,500 customers and held 710 meetings with several community groups.

They cover Leicestershire and many other sites across Birmingham, the Black Country, Worcester, Coventry, Warwickshire, Leicestershire, Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, Shropshire, Staffordshire and Sutton Coldfield.

The rangers monitor water quality across a range of rivers, streams, and brooks and their work includes regular inspections, testing for ammonia, phosphate and chlorine, and taking part in conservation activities to support the local wildlife and habitats.

Lauren Quinn, one of Severn Trent’s senior river rangers, said: “From inspecting outfalls to engaging with the public, every day provides me with a new challenge and an opportunity to make a real difference.

"It’s rewarding to know that the work we do is having a direct impact on the quality of local rivers, as well as raising awareness about the importance of conservation.

"Whether it’s explaining how we monitor the rivers or organising a litter pick, these moments provide an opportunity to build connections.”

Gareth Mead, River Ranger Manager at Severn Trent, added: “These visits and inspections help to ensure that we are working quickly to resolve any potential issues that may impact the region’s rivers.”

Severn Trent’s plans for the next five years will see the company spending over £2billion on improving river health.