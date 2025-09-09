An artist's impression of Saint-Gobain UK's planned new multi-million pound low-carbon stone wool insulation factory at the former Holwell Foundry Works, at Asfordby Hill

Local people can get their first look at detailed plans for a major new factory near Melton Mowbray when a public consultation is held later this month.

Saint-Gobain UK announced back in May that it was to create a new multi-million pound low-carbon stone wool insulation plant on the site of the former Holwell Foundry Works at Asfordby Hill.

Up to 250 people will be employed in a variety of jobs at the factory, which represents significant investment in local low-carbon manufacturing. It is hoped production will start in 2027.

The Melton Borough Council offices, on Parkside, will host a consultation event on Monday September 22, between 10am and 5pm.

This will be followed by another public showcase at Asfordby Parish Council’s hall, on Main Street, between 5pm and 9pm on Friday September 26.

Dean O’Sullivan, managing director of Saint-Gobain’s Interior Solutions businesses said: “We’re really pleased to be bringing forward detailed plans for this major investment in new low-carbon stone wool insulation in Melton.

"When the facility is at full capacity we will employ up to 250 local people in a wide range of disciplines and levels.

"The consultation provides a chance for local people to find out more details about the plans and are open to anyone to come along and discuss them with our team.

"Saint-Gobain have a long and proud history in Melton and I really hope this new facility will continue this heritage for many decades to come, manufacturing essential construction materials in a more sustainable way.”

Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets.

Its former Saint-Gobain PAM Holwell Foundry Works closed last September with the final ever molten iron pour.

It brought to an end a proud history of production at the plant dating back to 1878.

As part of the new planned facility, the site will be regenerated, natural habitats restored and enhanced and more than 100 local jobs created in the first phase.

Plans will also be made available online at www.saint-gobain.co.uk/stonewool for those who are unable to attend in person, allowing everyone the same opportunity to share feedback on this significant investment in local low-carbon manufacturing.

You can also email [email protected] to ask questions about the plant in the meantime.