"I’d encourage anyone who has been impacted by flooding to come along, speak to agencies and get to see some flood resilience measures in action.”

Melton Play Close Park under water in January this year due to heavy flooding

Residents and businesses in the Melton borough affected by recent flooding are invited to attend a special drop-in support event next month.

Attendees at the Melton Borough Council offices on Thursday April 3, from 2pm to 6pm, will have the opportunity to talk to key agencies including the Environment Agency and Leicestershire County Council, in its capacity of Lead Local Flood Authority (LLFA) and Highway Authority, about their experiences and get the latest updates on flood related work.

They can also get advice on how to be prepared against further flooding, as well as having the opportunity to visit the FloodPod – a trailer packed with real life property flood resilience (PFR) measures.

At the FloodPod, visitors can see and learn about solutions available that are designed specifically to protect homes and businesses from flooding.

Flooded Saxby Road, in Melton, back in January

Further drop-in events will be held at Blaby Council (March 27), Great Glen village hall (April 2), Syston Town Hall (April 9) and Loughborough Town Hall (April 10), all 2pm to 6pm.

Councillor Ozzy O’Shea, county council cabinet member for flooding, said: “Residents and businesses across the county have been hit incredibly hard again following the floods in January and off the back of devastating flooding last year from Storm Henk.

"All the responsible agencies are working closely together on the response to flooding and looking for ways to reduce the future impact, but we need residents and businesses to play their part in being prepared too.

“These sessions are a key part of our continued efforts to be even more flood resilient and we want residents and businesses to come along and visit the FloodPod to see some of the preventative solutions first hand so we can work together to be prepared.

"I’d encourage anyone who has been impacted by flooding to come along, speak to agencies and get to see some flood resilience measures in action.”

Around 900 properties were flooded across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland when record-breaking river levels were hit this January. The Environment Agency issued a highly unusual severe flood warning, indicating ‘risk to life’, 87 people were rescued from properties and cars and more than 160 roads were closed.

Email [email protected] if you have questions about flooding ahead of the drop-in events.