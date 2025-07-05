Ashley Aldridge pictured with his family

Devastated family members and friends have paid moving tribute to the 37-year-old man who was killed in a collision on the A607 at Frisby-on-the-Wreake.

Police have named the victim as Ashley Aldridge, of Syston, who was driving a Vauxhall Corsa when it was involved in a collision with an orange BMW convertible car, at 6.13pm on Friday June 27.

Two men, aged 33 and 25, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous and driving while under the influence of alcohol – they have since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Ashley’s family have a released a statement which reads: “Ashley was a beloved son, brother, and father, cherished by everyone who knew him.

"His children were his world, and he loved them dearly.

"We are heartbroken and devastated, and the grief will linger for the rest of our lives.

"His two children are left without a father who they loved so very much and their world has been shattered, but we are a strong family unit, and we will support each other through this difficult time.”

Known affectionately as ‘Cap Ash’ because of his love for wearing caps, Ashley worked at Pukka Pies for 21 years where he was described as ‘a beacon of support for many’.

"His passing has deeply affected his colleagues, and the workplace will never be the same without him,” the family tribute says.

A tribute has also been released on behalf of Ashley’s friends.

It reads: “Ash, you were always the life of the party—first to the bar, last to leave, and absolutely allergic to saying no to a night out.

"You were always there, unless, of course, it was your turn to buy a round.

“We didn’t see each other as often as we should have, but whenever we did, it felt like no time had passed.

"We would laugh, have fun, and engage in the kind of banter that made your cheeks hurt.

“It’s hard to believe you’re gone.

A teenage girl who was travelling in the Corsa car was taken to hospital. She has since been discharged.

Anyone who has information on the collision can report it online at www.leics.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 594 of 27 June.