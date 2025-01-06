The overturned agricultural trailer on Lady Wilton Bridge in Melton this morning IMAGE John Southerington

The road was closed on Lady Wilton Bridge in Melton Mowbray on Monday morning after a farm trailer overturned.

A number of sheep escaped from the stricken vehicle and were then spotted roaming around the A607 Leicester Road and the adjacent Memorial Gardens off Wilton Road.

Emergency services were deployed to the scene and a recovery process took place with the sheep from the trailer.

It is not known if any of the sheep were injured as a result of the incident.