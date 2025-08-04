Police have made an appeal

A motorist arrested on suspicion of drink-driving thinks she may have hit a cyclist while driving in the Melton Mowbray area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leicestershire Police has appealed for the public’s help on whether this may be the case, which the 51-year-old woman could have happened in one of the villages.

A report was received last night (Sunday) from the driver of a black VW Golf who told a friend that she may possibly have hit a cyclist while she was travelling along rural roads, from Harby towards Leicester, around 9pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is believed she may have used the A46 during her route. She remains in custody today.

Extensive enquiries have been carried out to identify anyone who may have been injured including a search of the area, which has proved negative.

Anyone who has any information which may help with enquiries is encouraged to come forward.

Contact Det Sgt 1098 Jack Cornick on 101 or report via www.leics.police.uk, quoting incident 766 of August 3.