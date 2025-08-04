Police make appeal after arresting driver suspected of drink-driving
Leicestershire Police has appealed for the public’s help on whether this may be the case, which the 51-year-old woman could have happened in one of the villages.
A report was received last night (Sunday) from the driver of a black VW Golf who told a friend that she may possibly have hit a cyclist while she was travelling along rural roads, from Harby towards Leicester, around 9pm.
It is believed she may have used the A46 during her route. She remains in custody today.
Extensive enquiries have been carried out to identify anyone who may have been injured including a search of the area, which has proved negative.
Anyone who has any information which may help with enquiries is encouraged to come forward.
Contact Det Sgt 1098 Jack Cornick on 101 or report via www.leics.police.uk, quoting incident 766 of August 3.