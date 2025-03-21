Inquest records death of Claire Lomas following microlight collision
Claire, who lived with her family at Eye Kettleby, near Melton, was an inspirational woman who recovered from being made paralysed from the chest down following a horse riding accident to raise nearly £1million towards a cure for paralysis.
St Mary’s Church, in the town, was packed with friends and family last October for a moving memorial service after Claire died in the Middle East on August 22.
The BBC has reported that a pre-inquest hearing at Leicester was told this week that on July 15 Claire was ‘flying an adapted microlight in the Middle Eastern country on 15 July when it veered off a road after landing and crashed into a rock’.
After the hearing, the coroner’s officer told the Melton Times: “There was a Pre Inquest Review Hearing held on Match 20 of Claire Lomas.
“This was an admin meeting with His Majesty’s Coroner and all the interested parties and following the meeting His Majesty’s Coroner has requested further reports which we are not expecting for a couple of months.
“We are looking to hold the actual Inquest at some point towards the last four months of this year.”
Claire, who was married to Dan with two young daughters, had been in Jordan to do some filming.
It was reported that she had been taken to the King Hussein Medical Centre immediately after the incident and sadly passed away five weeks later in hospital.
Claire, who was 44, made headlines around the world with her fundraising, including completing the London Marathon walking in a robotic suit 22.
