Firefighters call for more support after huge floods response across Leicestershire

The firefighters’ union has called on the government to prepare crews better for flood responses after resources were severely stretched this week across Leicestershire.

A major incident was declared by Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service as it responded to 380 flood-related calls and rescued more than 60 people from properties plus 27 from cars by boat.

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) described this number of rescues as ‘extraordinary’, and a ‘wake-up call’.

Unlike the rest of the UK, fire and rescue services in England do not have a statutory duty to respond to flooding, meaning that central government does not provide secure funding for national flood resilience and response.

The FBU wrote to Home Secretary Yvette Cooper in November, calling for the UK to be made resilient to flooding with a statutory duty and investment.

Matt Wrack, Fire Brigade Union general secretary said: “Firefighters continue to work tirelessly to save lives and protect communities from devastating flooding. Our thoughts are with all those affected.

“Leicestershire firefighters performed an extraordinary feat by rescuing 59 people in one day.

"This major incident must be a wake-up call for the government.”

He added: “With fire and rescue services severely overstretched after years of cuts, it is high time that the vital role firefighters play in flood response is formally recognised and fully funded.

“To ensure we are prepared for future floods, ministers must act now to implement a statutory duty for fire and rescue services in England with the funding and resources urgently needed.”