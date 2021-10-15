Woman in mobility scooter punched in Melton during mugging attempt

Latest news EMN-211015-154649001

The victim, who is aged in her 60s, was travelling along Nottingham Road yesterday (Thursday) when the incident happened around noon,

Police say she was approached by a man on a black mountain bike who threatened her and tried to take the handbag - he was unsuccessful but then punched the victim on the arm before making off.

The assailant is described as being aged between 18 and 25-years-old and he was said to make off towards the town centre following the incident.

Det Sgt Jon Putnam, from Melton CID, said: “This incident happened on a busy road in broad daylight, so I am sure there will have been pedestrians and motorists who saw what happened.

“I’d like to speak to anyone who was travelling along Nottingham Road at around 12pm yesterday – particularly those with a dashcam in their vehicle.

“Any information or footage you have, no matter how insignificant you think it is, could help our investigation.”