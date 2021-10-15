Woman in mobility scooter punched in Melton during mugging attempt
Detectives are hunting for a man who punched a woman in a mobility scooter in Melton after attempting to steal her handbag.
The victim, who is aged in her 60s, was travelling along Nottingham Road yesterday (Thursday) when the incident happened around noon,
Police say she was approached by a man on a black mountain bike who threatened her and tried to take the handbag - he was unsuccessful but then punched the victim on the arm before making off.
The assailant is described as being aged between 18 and 25-years-old and he was said to make off towards the town centre following the incident.
Det Sgt Jon Putnam, from Melton CID, said: “This incident happened on a busy road in broad daylight, so I am sure there will have been pedestrians and motorists who saw what happened.
“I’d like to speak to anyone who was travelling along Nottingham Road at around 12pm yesterday – particularly those with a dashcam in their vehicle.
“Any information or footage you have, no matter how insignificant you think it is, could help our investigation.”
Information can be reported to police online at www.leics.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ (quoting reference 21*566830) or by calling 101.