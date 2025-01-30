Police made arrests after viewing CCTV footage in shops

Two ‘prolific’ Melton shoplifters have been sentenced after raids at multiple stores in Oakham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Ailmore (41) and 42-year-old Pauline Hutchinson, of Yew Tree Crescent, were arrested after police viewed CCTV footage.

Ailmore was jailed for six weeks and Hutchinson was given a four-week prison term, suspended for 12 months, when they appeared before Leicester Magistrates’ Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rutland Police posted on their Facebook page yesterday (Wednesday): “Two prolific shoplifters who stole hundreds of pounds worth of food and alcohol from stores in Oakham have been jailed.

"On five occasions, between Wednesday January 8 and Saturday January 25, James Ailmore stole items, including numerous bottles of wine, from stores in the area.

"On three of the occasions, he was also joined by Pauline Hutchinson.

"The pair, both of Yew Tree Crescent, Melton, were caught following review of CCTV.

"After being charged, Alimore and Hutchinson both pleaded guilty to theft and were sentenced on Monday at Leicester Magistrates’ Court.”