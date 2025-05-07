CCTV images of a man police want to talk to in relation to three incidents of indecent exposure in Melton

Police are appealing for help from the public following three reports of a man indecently exposing himself in Melton Mowbray.

Officers have released CCTV images of a man who they believe may have information about the incidents.

While his face cannot be clearly seen, it is hoped someone might recognise his clothing.

A spokesperson for the Melton Neighbourhood Policing Service said: “The first incident occurred between 2pm and 3pm on Tuesday April 22 at Kirby Fields park in Cowslip Drive.

“There were also reports of a man exposing himself at a play area in Thrush Close between the same times.

“A third report stated a man had exposed himself at the play park in Dieppe Way between 4.45pm and 7pm.

“Anyone who saw or heard anything unusual or suspicious is asked to come forward.”

To give information relating to this investigation go online to www.leicspolice.link/CtbK3 and quote reference 25*231080 or alternatively call officers on 101.