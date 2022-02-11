Murder probe launched after police confirm two people died in A46 incident

Police are investigating the incident EMN-220124-123425001

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene after a collision was reported close to the Six Hills junction at around 1.35am.

Four people are in custody on suspicion of murder but officers say their investigation is at a very early stage and work is being carried out to establish the circumstances of the collision and what happened in the minutes before.

Detectives want to hear from anyone who saw three cars travelling in the area of Troon Way or Abbey Lane at around 1.25am, and on the A46 between the Thurmaston Shopping Centre and the Hobby Horse Island.

The cars – a silver Skoda Fabia, a grey Audi TT and a blue Seat Leon – were travelling at speed and work is being carried out to work out the routes taken.

Special operations officers were deployed to the scene and they used drones to provide aerial photographs and footage to support the investigation.

Det Ch Insp Tony Yarwood, from East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said this evening: “Anyone who was travelling in the area in the early hours and has any dashcam footage, we are urging you to come forward.

“We are working to piece together the movements of all the cars involved and any footage of them will help our investigation.”

A post-mortem examination has not yet taken place on the victims of the incident.

Two women aged 45 and 22, and a 20-year-old man from Stoke, plus a 21-year-old woman from Birmingham are all in police custody.