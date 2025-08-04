Leicestershire's Tory crime commissioner defects to Reform UK
Mr Matthews (63) has always stood in local government for the Conservative Party and was elected as MEP for the East Midlands, serving between 2017 and 2019.
He was elected as PCC in 2021 for the Tories before being re-elected last year.
Commenting on his move to Reform UK, Mr Matthews said: "This was a big decision and not one I took lightly.
"Importantly for local residents, my position as PCC remains unchanged, as does my commitment to the manifesto on which I was elected.
"I am determined to do everything I can to enable the police and the courts to focus on keeping our communities safe.
"My pledge to the public remains firm and solid. The fight against crime across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland continues unabated."
Mr Matthews appointed Melton woman, Charlotte (Charlie) Chirico – a Conservative Party members – as his new Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) in February.
Melton Borough Council’s Labour leader, Councillor Pip Allnatt, was scathing of Mr Matthews political defection.
He told the Melton Times: “I am disappointed but not really surprised.
"The question now is whether his Conservative deputy will follow suit and jump with him.
"I predict this will be difficult as she and Rupert will probably both have ambitions to stand for the new Mayor of Leicestershire, Leicester, and Rutland.
"This will be a contest between Charlie and a ‘proper Charly’.”