Private jet bookings just got made easier - thanks to this tool

The tool allows users to get real-time pricing and compare aircraft options from a global network of over 7,000 jets

Booking a private jet just got easier and quicker - thanks to a new tool.

Launched by UK-based charter broker, Platinum Jets , the quote tool is designed to simplify the process of booking a last-minute flight or a whirlwind business dash.

The online platform, which went live early June, allows users to get real-time pricing and compare aircraft options from a global network of over 7,000 jets - streamlining the booking process for both business and leisure travellers.

Unlike operators tied to a single fleet, Platinum Jets works independently, giving clients access to a wide range of aircraft, from small jets for short-haul hops to long-range options for intercontinental flights.

But don’t worry, the personal touch isn’t lost.

Each booking is still managed by a dedicated charter specialist, who handles everything from flight logistics to ground transport, luxury accommodations, and even yacht charters.

“Our goal is to improve the experience of private travel with a more efficient and straightforward process,” said David Bungay, founder of Platinum Jets.

“This new feature makes it easier for clients to plan and book, while continuing to receive individual support throughout their journey.”