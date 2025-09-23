Melton's Butterwick bakery which has been closed down

Town centre bakery, Butterwick, is the latest brand to leave Melton Mowbray following just a couple of weeks after the sudden closure of shoe shop, Clarks.

Butterwick had taken over the old ShoeZone unit in South Parade just last year but the company announced this week it was closing all of its stores nationwide, bar two.

It said it was ‘with deep regret that we announce the closure of all Butterwick stores with immediate effect, apart from our Rushden Lakes and Northampton St Giles locations’.

In a statement, the company said: “This decision has not been made lightly.

The Clarks shoe shop in Melton Mowbray which has ceased trading

"Despite tireless efforts to secure all stores and protect every role, the continued rise in operating costs and significant changes in customer spending habits have left us unable to sustain the business in its current form.

“We are heartbroken for the impact this has on our incredible team members, who have worked with such passion and dedication to deliver the warm, welcoming Butterwick experience that so many of you have come to love."

Residents were disappointed to see the closure of Clarks, on Cheapside, earlier this month – a notice on the door reads ‘This family business franchise store is now closed’.

Responding to the latest closures, James Colclough, manager of Melton BID, said there were still plenty of reasons to be cheerful about the town centre economy.

He told the Melton Times: “Any store closures are disappointing, particularly for the staff involved but it is a natural part of any evolving high street.

"Melton Mowbray is currently seeing a surge in footfall with a 16.6 per cent increase to the end of August, compared with the same period last year according to the BID-funded footfall counters.

"In addition our vacant unit rate has dropped significantly to 5.5 per cent from 7.5 per cent back in January.

"We have recorded 11 new business openings in the past six months in the BID area, all of which are independent, and only one being a coffee shop.

"Whilst the chains may be finding things tricky, independents are on the rise and whilst it’s sad to see Clarks go, perhaps this leaves a gap for a new independent shoe retailer in Melton.”