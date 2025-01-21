Some of the new shared ownership properties off Lake Terrace in Melton

A show home is opening up for homebuyers interested in new homes being built off Lake Terrace in Melton Mowbray.

Forty-two new shared ownership homes will soon be available through East Midlands landlord, Nottingham Community Housing Association (NCHA).

Potential buyers are welcome to view the show home on Saturday February 1, from 11am to 2pm.

All the properties boast a contemporary kitchen, a private garden and off-street parking.

The energy-efficient, two and three bedroomed homes will be available for part-rent, part-buy, offering people an easier route to home ownership.

Prices for shared ownership start at £125,000 for a three-bedroomed home, with rent paid on the remainder of the home’s full cost.

Sandra Price, sales negotiator at NCHA, explained: “NCHA is dedicated to providing high-quality, affordable homes that make home ownership achievable for more people.

"These new homes provide first time-buyers or those looking to downsize to settle in a thriving and well-connected area like Melton Mowbray.”

Click HERE for details or call 0345 650 1204.