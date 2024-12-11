Plans for up to 175 new homes in Melton Mowbray approved

A development of up to 175 new homes is set to be built in Melton Mowbray.

Outline planning permission was granted by Melton Borough Council’s planning committee yesterday (Tuesday 10th December) for William Davis Homes’ development on land off Scalford Road.

The Loughborough-based housebuilder is set to build new homes with associated landscaping, allotments, a community orchard, play area, open space and infrastructure on three pieces of land.

The pieces of land are located to the north of Melton Mowbray, east of Scalford Road, and south of the Melton Mowbray Distributor Road (MMDR), which is currently under construction.

Aerial plans show how the development would look from above

The land has already been allocated for development within the Melton Local Plan, meaning the principle of development is already established.

Now that outline permission has been granted, the housebuilder will submit an application giving more details of its planned development.

Sarah Whetton, group land director for William Davis Homes, said: “We are pleased to have received approval of our outline planning application for development on land off Scalford Road, Melton Mowbray.

“We will now put forward a planning application which will address the detailed elements of our proposals, including the development’s layout, the designs and sizes of the homes, and landscaping across the site.

“Our development will bring investment to the area in terms of spend on building materials, job opportunities on site, and more, while creating quality new homes to help address the shortage across the region and nationally.”

As part of the development plans, William Davis Homes will make financial contributions to fund local infrastructure, the details of which will now be finalised.

For more information on William Davis Homes, visit www.williamdavis.co.uk.