Housing growth continues as Allison Homes gains Shepshed planning approval

East Midlands housebuilder, Allison Homes, has been granted planning permission to build 53 high-quality new homes in Shepshed, marking another milestone in the company’s rapid growth.

The homes will be brought to life at the brand-new development off Iveshead Road, named Finney Meadows. This marks the second collection of homes being added to Allison Homes East Midlands’ portfolio since the division was launched in 2024.

The scheme will include a mixture of two, three and four-bedroom properties, with up to 11 available as affordable housing. Building work is set to begin later this month (August), and the first occupancies are planned for Spring 2026.

As part of the development, Allison Homes will also invest more than £120,000 in Section 106 contributions towards local facilities and services. This includes funding for young people’s open space, outdoor sports, allotments, town centre improvements, waste infrastructure, Shepshed Library, highways upgrades and sustainable transport initiatives. Further investment will go towards local primary and secondary education.

The community is already feeling the benefit, with Allison Homes donating to Act One, Shepshed’s performing arts organisation.

Karl Edwards, Managing Director of Allison Homes East Midlands, said: “We’re incredibly excited to have secured planning permission for our second development in the East Midlands. Shepshed is a thriving, welcoming town, and we have worked hard alongside the local council to ensure our designs match the local character and complement the surrounding area.

“From the outset, our aim has been to deliver not only high-quality homes but also meaningful contributions that benefit the whole community. We are committed to building lasting relationships here and building homes that enhance Shepshed and give local people more options to purchase properties in their area.”

Earlier this year, Allison Homes donated £500 to Act One, a local youth theatre in Shepshed, to help fund their production of The Little Mermaid. This contribution introduced Allison Homes to the local communities, building relationships as they become part of Shepshed, and to offer support charities and groups in the local community.

Finney Meadows will feature open green space and thoughtful landscaping to create an attractive, sustainable place to live. It follows the success of St Mary’s Chase in Stanton-under-Bardon – the first site launched by the new East Midlands division.

Allison Homes’ East Midlands division has already acquired several land parcels across Leicestershire, and Nottinghamshire in addition to developments across the well-established regions in the east of England and the south-west. As a company, it aims to deliver 2,000 homes annually across its regions.

An award-winning house builder, Allison Homes has received NHBC Pride in Job awards, has an ‘excellent’ 4.7 rating on Trustpilot and was awarded a 5-star Home Builders Federation (HBF) score for customer satisfaction.