Housebuilder launches brand-new phase on Leicestershire development

Barratt Homes has officially opened the doors to the latest phase of its New Lubbesthorpe development in Leicester.

Located on Laxford Road, the 100-home community will deliver a range of properties ideal for a variety of house hunters, and currently has a range of four and five bedroom homes for sale to suit growing families and working professionals.

Leicestershire property seekers can now tour the impressive Marlowe-style show home, a large five-bedroom property built with luxury in mind.

Martyn Parker, Sales Director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: “We are very excited to have launched a new phase of our New Lubbesthorpe development.

B&DWNM - A typical street scene at the new phase at New Lubbesthorpe

“We have recently opened a beautiful Marlowe show home to explore, which will provide keen house hunters the opportunity to view the beautiful designs they can expect from their own new home, and envisage how living at the development could suit their lifestyle.

“We’ve already seen a lot of interest in the development, so we recommend anyone interested to visit New Lubbesthorpe to speak with our expert sales team.”

Located on the tranquil edge of Leicester and nestled within 250 acres of green open space, the new community offers residents the best of both worlds with semi-rural living and great city connections.

Local amenities like shops, restaurants and schools are close by, and Leicester city centre is only a short distance away for further options for recreation and leisure.

B&DWNM - A bedroom inside a typical property at New Lubbesthorpe

Those wishing to commute can also take advantage of great road and rail links through the M1 and M69, as well as Leicester Train Station, which can reach London St Pancras Station in little over an hour.

For more information, call the sales team on 0333 355 8472 or visit the website.