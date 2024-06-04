Friends of St John’s Church are hosting an open gardens fundraiser in Melton on Sunday

Gardens will be open in Melton Mowbray on Sunday as a fundraiser for a planned new community hall in the town.

The event is being organised by Friends of St John’s Church and maps will be given out showing the location of all nine gardens available to visit.

St John’s Church, on Thorpe End, will also be open along with its memorial garden and the Franciscan Convent garden.

Most of the gardens are residential and not normally open to the public.

They are not all manicured and weed-free but all are pleasant and have their own interest.

In all of them, visitors will find a warm welcome and in many of them they can get a cup of tea and a bite to eat.

There will be some plants for sale, including house plants and some garden-related items.

Admission is £5 to get into all the gardens, with under 16s getting in free.

Proceeds will go to the fund to build the new hall next to St John’s.

Organiser, Frances Levett said: “This event has grown in popularity, attracting many people to come and discover our lovely town.

"We will provide a map showing the locations of all the gardens and a brief description of each so you can plan a route to take you round the ones which interest you most.

"Many will provide refreshments so you can relax and have a chat.”

Tickets can be bought at any garden on the day, or in advance online.