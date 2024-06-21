Organiser Linda Arnold prepares for the Whissendine open gardens event

A dozen gardens at Whissendine will be opened up to the public on Sunday July 7.

Visitors will be able to enjoy them for £5 (children get in free) from 10am to 4pm and refreshements will be served in the village hall throughout the day.

Garage sales will be going on throughout the village, as well as craft stalls and children’s games will be organised on the village green.

