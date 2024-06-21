Dozens gardens to be opened to public at Whissendine

By Nick Rennie
Published 21st Jun 2024, 10:08 BST
Organiser Linda Arnold prepares for the Whissendine open gardens eventOrganiser Linda Arnold prepares for the Whissendine open gardens event
Organiser Linda Arnold prepares for the Whissendine open gardens event
A dozen gardens at Whissendine will be opened up to the public on Sunday July 7.

Visitors will be able to enjoy them for £5 (children get in free) from 10am to 4pm and refreshements will be served in the village hall throughout the day.

Garage sales will be going on throughout the village, as well as craft stalls and children’s games will be organised on the village green.

Buy tickets for the event from the village green or by clicking HERE

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.