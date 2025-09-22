Mike Towell, of Olivia's Bakery, at last year's East Midlands Food Festival at Melton Mowbray

One of the biggest events in the regional foodie calendar takes place in Melton Mowbray next month and we are offering five lucky readers a chance to win two tickets each.

The 21st East Midlands Food Festival will be hosted once again at the Stockyard, on the town’s livestock market site, over the weekend of October 4 and 5.

Last year’s event attracted around 10,000 people and the organisers are promising one of the best festivals in years with additional stands booked both for local products and for hot street food.

Rated by the New York Times as ‘one of the world’s five most interesting food festivals’ in 2018, the festival comprises over 175 producers showcasing artisan foods from across the East Midlands region, including local favourites such as Stilton cheese and Melton Mowbray pork pies.

In addition to the many food stands, chefs such as TV’s Rachel Green will be cooking up live demonstrations in the Food Theatre.

A major feature of the festival is the Street Food Zone, with hot dishes from around the world being served up.

For the adults, master baker Stephen Hallam will be running a pie workshop and, for kids, there will be workshops with pie-making, cheese and chocolate.

The award-winning gospel choir, El Eaga, will be performing during the weekend, along with Melstrum Ukulele Band and New St George Morris.

We’ve teamed up with the organisers to offer five pairs of tickets to the event.

To stand a chance of winning, answer the following question: List two ingredients which going into making a typical pie crust?

Email your answer to [email protected] and include your name, address and a contact telephone/mobile number.

Closing date for entries is 4pm on Thursday September 25.

Tickets are on pre-sale for the event – with adults paying £7 and youngsters aged under 16 getting in free.

The festival will be open from 10am to 4pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

Go online at www.meltonfestivals.co.uk to find out more about the event.

The final foodie festival in the town this year is ChocFest, which takes place on the weekend of November 15 and 16 at the Stockyard.