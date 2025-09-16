A previous Melton beer festival at the Stockyard

The latest annual Melton Beer, Cider & Gin Festival opens on Friday.

The event is at the Stockyard, on the town’s livestock market site, and dozens of ales will be available to sample over the two days.

A spokeswoman for the organisers said: “This is a busy and exciting event with great footfall each day at The Stockyard, just a stone's throw away from the town centre.

“This event is undercover, so no need to worry about the classic British weather.

“There will be over 40 beers, live music and street food all for just £6.

"You can purchase tickets on our website or on the day at the gate.”

The festival runs on Friday and Saturday, from 11am to midnight.

The Tap Room at Round Corner Brewing, which is based on the site, will also be open during the event.

Go online at www.stkyard.co.uk/events/melton-mowbray-beer-cider-festival to buy tickets for the beer festival.