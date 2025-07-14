Team members from Long Clawson Dairy celebrate their successes at the International Cheese & Dairy Awards

Cheesemakers at Long Clawson Dairy are celebrating scooping six awards at a prestigious competition entered by producers from around the world.

The quality of the company’s Blue Stilton and Shropshire Blue cheeses were recognised by judges at the 2025 International Cheese & Dairy Awards (ICDA).

The annual event is one of the world’s most respected and long-standing cheese competitions, attracting thousands of entries from artisan and commercial producers across the globe.

Judged by industry experts, the awards celebrate technical excellence, taste, and innovation in dairy production.

Long Clawson Dairy MD. Bill Mathieson, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have received six prestigious trophies at this year’s International Cheese & Dairy Awards.

“It’s a tremendous recognition of the skill, care, and dedication that goes into crafting our Blue Stilton and Shropshire Blue – cheeses that represent not just our dairy and our farmers, but the best of British cheesemaking.

"I’m incredibly proud of our entire team at Long Clawson.

"We’d also like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to Belton Farms for being named Supreme Champion with their outstanding Cheshire Cheese – a truly well-deserved honour.”

The awards won by the dairy at the 2025 ICDA were Best Whole Blue Stilton, Best Two Halves Mature Blue Stilton, Champion Stilton Cheese, Best Other Blue Veined Cheese (Shropshire Blue), Best Vegetarian Cheese (Shropshire Blue) and Champion Past Master (Shropshire Blue).

Thirty farms, all located within 30 miles, supply milk to Long Clawson Dairy, which has making cheese since 1912 after being formed by a cooperative of 12 farmers.